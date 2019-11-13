BBC Children in Need grant to Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur secures future of family groups

Parents with young children in this area will directly benefit from a BBC Children in Need grant to Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur.

The Arundel-based charity is thrilled to receive £100,520 through the national appeal and says the money has secured the future of its family groups for three years.

Celebrating the BBC Children in Need grant in the Arundel office of Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur

Current funding was due to finish in December.

At the moment, there are three family groups for parents with children under five but the grant will pay for the service to be delivered in four locations, across the area.

Bridget Richardson, Home-Start manager, said: “We have seen many children benefit from attending family groups and we are thrilled to be able to continue to provide this vital support locally.

“All parents need support sometimes and parenting with little ones is particularly challenging. The family group is a managed and welcoming setting for parents going through many different and complex personal challenges, and we are here to help.

“We work with other agencies to bring the information parents need for a smoother and happier family life.”

The application for funds from BBC Children in Need was made as Home-Start has seen a new increase in levels of service it provides.

The charity said more families were feeling the pressure of living in the south, the cost of services, rural isolation and lack of local family networks, pointing out parenting children under five can be really tough.

Pam Bacon, regional officer for BBC Children in Need in the south and west, said: “We are delighted to be supporting projects like this that continue to be a safe and nurturing environment for children and their families.

“We can’t wait to see how the funding will benefit the community and go on to support the wellbeing of families in the local area.”

Home-Start was established in 1999 to support parents and the whole family unit to ensure the best start in life for children, at home with their parents.

Family groups run weekly during term time, as a safe space for parents to meet others, gain peer support, demonstrate healthy eating and make memory books to capture their child’s development and progress.

The charity said the huge benefit for children is the professional play worker and attention from trained volunteers at each session. While the parents talk, the children have fun playing.

Volunteers interested in giving time to support local families can contact Home-Start on 01903 889707 or email admin@home-startawa.org.uk with their interests.

The charity is currently recruiting volunteers to help with family support, particularly in Bognor Regis. Training and supervision are provided.