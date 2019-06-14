Battle heats up in fight over Horsham incinerator plans

The battle over a bid to build an incinerator at Horsham rages on as further talks were held to discuss the next steps for the controversial plans.

Campaigners were out in force, waving their banners outside the council offices in Horsham on Thursday, as they demonstrated against proposals to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility in Langhurstwood Road.

The application was rejected by West Sussex County Council last year. However, developers behind the scheme - Britaniacrest Recycling - have since lodged an appeal against the ruling with a public inquiry due to take place.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the Parkside offices to discuss the process of the inquiry, set to be held by the Planning Inspectorate in October.

No Incinerator 4 Horsham, which has opposed the proposals since they were first put forward nearly four years ago, attended the meeting to ‘demonstrate the strength of opinion against the proposed facility’.

The group has raised multiple concerns over the facility, citing worries over the impact it would have on pollution, the environment and the local landscape as well as potentially increasing traffic and damaging wildlife.

It has since launched a fundraising page to hire a barrister to fight the appeal at the inquiry.

Kevin Slatter, vice-chairman of Ni4H said: “While we continue to fight the development of the Horsham incinerator, the pre-hearing meeting has reinforced the need for us to have a full time barrister on the team. We can’t do this without public support and funding. Please help us fight for the right decision for Horsham and the local community.”

Britaniacrest also attended the meeting. The firm’s director, Chris Foss, said: “The Pre-Inquiry Meeting was an opportunity for the Planning Inspector to help all interested parties to be fully prepared ahead of the October Public Inquiry. The Inspector was clear that this was a meeting to explain the Inquiry’s procedure and how it will be administered. There was no discussion on the merits or otherwise of the proposed Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy Facility.

“The Inspector also explained how he will consider all the written evidence provided to him in advance of and during the inquiry.”

No Incinerator 4 Horsham will be hosting an event between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday (June 15) at The Roffey Club in Spooners Road where visitors can find out more about the incinerator.

More at www.ni4h.org