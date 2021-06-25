Basketball court renovated in Fishbourne - 'We can't wait to see people enjoying it'

Aaron Inglethorpe, 35, and Thomas Stevenson, 37, from Chichester Titans basketball club, have used some of their own money to refurbish the outdoor multi-use court at the Fishbourne Centre.

The court can be used by all for basketball, netball and football.

Fishbourne Playing Field Association (FPFA) helped to fund the project, which included the painting of new lines, by Parkmarks (Southern) Ltd, and installing new backboards, hoops and nets. One of the previous backboards, which was broken in half and unusable, was repaired by SPS welding and restoration.

Basketball coaches Aaron Inglethorpe and Thomas Stevenson organised the project

Aaron said: "Due to restrictions on indoor basketball over the last year, we had to find outdoor courts to train on.

"The Fishbourne Centre is an outdoor community court that we've been playing on.

"It was a bit run down so we thought why don't we sort it out ourselves.

"We instantly saw the potential that the court at Fishbourne had to offer. We used local companies to help with the renovation and the end result is better than we could have imagined."

Aaron said basketball is 'sometimes a forgotten sport' in this country, 'especially amongst the younger demographic'

"We have renovated it for us and the locals to use, especially the kids getting into basketball," he said. "We have quite a few clubs in the local area so there are more options to get into basketball.

"Chichester Titans are extremely proud to be able to work with FPFA on this project.

"We think this is the best outdoor court in the area and can't wait to see people enjoying it."