Barbuda Cup charity golf day at Cowdray Golf Club in pictures

The 2nd Barbuda Cup charity golf day took place on June 12 at Cowdray Golf Club.

The day saw 76 players take part in the event, which was the brainchild of Midhurst local Antiguan Alan Weston. The aim was to raise funds for the islanders of Barbuda following its near obliteration in Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Lesley Hill at the 2nd Barbuda Cup charity golf day User (UGC) Buy a Photo

The Seaford team at the 2nd Barbuda Cup charity golf day User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Inside the Rumshack at the 2nd Barbuda Cup charity golf day User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Steel drums at the 2nd Barbuda Cup charity golf day User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more