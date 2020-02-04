Bag a bargain at Worthing charity fashion show

A fashion show hosted by Travelling Trends will be held in Worthing to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

This is the second event of its kind organised by funeral co-ordinators Sandra Choi and Jaine Honeywell from Caring Lady Goring.

Funeral co-ordinators Jackie Arnaud and Sandra Choi with raffle prizes at last year's charity fashion show

The fashion show will be held at Goring Conservative Club on Thursday, February 20, at 7.30pm and tickets, costing £5, must be bought in advance from Caring Lady Funeral Directors in Goring Road, Goring, or the club, in Mulberry Lane.

Sandra said: “This is an exciting evening of fashion and fun, a ladies night out with a difference. As well as a live catwalk show, there is ample time to try on and buy this season’s high street and branded fashions, all at bargain prices.

“The main monies raised will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, plus we are selling homemade cakes at the event and all monies raised from that will be donated to a more local charity, as yet to be decided.

“This is the second year that we have hosted this event and we are hoping this year to make more people aware. Although we had a great turnout of people last year and raised about £800 for St Barnabas House, this year we would like to exceed that amount if possible.”