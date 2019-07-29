Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons joins fight against Horsham incinerator

Campaigners fighting proposals to build a controversial incinerator on the edge of Horsham have won support from Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons.

The legendary actor - star of such films as The French Leiutenant’s Woman and The Mission - has given cash backing to the group No Incinerator 4 Horsham.

The Rock Off event is raising funds for the campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham SUS-190729-115317001

The group says that the actor has made ‘a financial contribution’ to their campaign which is raising funds to pay for legal fees involved in fighting an appeal by waste firm Britaniacrest Recycling to build a recycling, recovery and renewableenergy facility in Warnham.

As well as the cash donation, Jeremy Irons also sent the campaign group a copy of his environmental documentary Trashed which looks into the effect of toxic emissions from incinerators and reveals the extent rubbish is affecting us and our planet.

The film was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 since when it has been released in over 40 countries and shown at thousands of special screenings, including at the Houses of Parliament and the European Parliament.

Jeremy Irons said: “There is a clear feeling from a growing number of people that the time has come for us all to start to try and change our ways, and to endeavour to live a more careful life.”

He added: “We hope the film will demonstrate that by changing the way we live our lives, we can contribute to our own survival and well-being and ultimately that of the planet.”

Now the No Incinerator 4 Horsham group is looking for a local venue to host a public screening of the Trashed film.

Group chairman Peter Catchpole said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Jeremy Irons, one of the UKs most famous and critically acclaimed actors, for supporting Ni4H and making a welcome financial contribution to our funds.

“Jeremy’s boost to our campaign is timely, however, the community continues to be at a huge disadvantage to Britaniacrest, who are making this appeal, as they have very deep pockets and have instructed one of the best QCs in the country to make their pitch.

“As the public inquiry is now only 13 weeks away there is added urgency to raise sufficient money, so that Ni4H can afford a barrister and technical experts, to fully represent local residents in presenting the excellent case we have in objecting to building this huge commercial and industrial incinerator north of the A264 in Horsham.

“Rightly people are concerned about their future wellbeing and that of future generations, if the incinerator comes to this area and the wholesale change of character that would be brought to our market town and surrounding villages, particularly Warnham, Colgate and Rusper.

“If the appeal were to succeed it will negatively impact on many generations of people in our area over the next 30 years.”

Anyone who wants to pledge money can do so by Debit/Credit card, PayPal or Go Fund Me: via website www.ni4h.org

Meanwhile a music fundraiser - ROCK OFF - is being held at Horsham’s Rec Rooms on Friday (August 2). It will feature The Licks with support from Bad Boy Boogie and Flesh Tuxedo.

Tickets are £10 in advance and £15 on the door.

More Information: www.ni4h.org email noincinerator4horsham@gmail.com