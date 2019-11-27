Ashington woman to hold 13-mile walk for suicide prevention charity

An Ashington woman is hoping to lift the spirits of those struggling and grieving this Christmas by holding a half marathon charity walk along the seafront.

Ashleigh Brown’s 13-mile HopeWalk between Worthing Pier and Brighton Pier on Sunday, December 15, is open to anyone to join, and will raise money for suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS.

The 20-year-old said: “Suicide prevention is something hugely important to me.

“Within the last year I have personally had the unfortunate task of dealing with the loss of two close friends , which has been tough to say the least.

“Grief is something everyone will experience, but bereavement by suicide hits harder. Knowing that someone was struggling so much that they saw no other option.

“Every donation to PAPRYUS helps fund another life saving phone call , training program or counciling session. Every donation helps to save a life.”

Participants will meet at Worthing Pier from 9.30am for a 10am start.

The Longshore Pub in Shoreham will be the half-way point, which Ashleigh hopes to reach at around 12 noon, for use of facilities and refreshments

Christmas-themed jumpers and hats are essential, and music and motivation will be provided.

Ashleigh said: “For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, Christmas can be a lonely time of year.

Winter is cold and dark and therefore can enhance the impact of seasonal depression.

Christmas can be a reminder of the struggles in life - the lack of money , the desire for love , a need for warmth and to be accepted.

Christmas is a time for family, for celebration and for giving - but when you’ve lost someone (no matter how), Christmas can be a reminder of the loss and can create an overwhelming situation.

“Therefore I have decided that Christmas would be the perfect time of year to do something to raise money and awareness for PAPYRUS whilst also lifting the spirits of those grieving and give a safe, welcoming environment for those struggling.”

So far a total of £1,250 has been raised for PAPYRUS.

The event is supported by Harris+Hoole Horsham and The Longshore, Shoreham.

Updates and photos of the event will be posted on Ashleigh’s Instagram page @notanothernobody

For more information or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hopewalkbrighton

To sign up for the walk, visit click here

For more information about PAPYRUS, visit https://papyrus-uk.org/

