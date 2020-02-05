Ashington village buildings opened up as part of nationwide celebration

An open day was held in Ashington as part of a national week that celebrates community spaces in rural areas.

The Ashington Centre, Scout hall and youth club opened their doors on Saturday, January 25, for the public to explore the buildings and learn more about groups in the area.

Clare Maltby and Eddie Teddy of Bumpy Jumpy Soft Tots

The event was part of Village Halls Week 2020, a national celebration run by rural charity Action with Communities in Rural England, supported by the Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Ashington Centre was attended by clubs, groups and activities that regularly use the building, including Ashington Short Mat Bowls, Weight Watchers, Cougars football team, Bumpy Jumpy Soft Tots, F360 Hub Yoga and Ashington Playgroup.

There was also a display of local history photographs and newspaper cuttings, and a history folder lent by Storrington Library.

The popular pop-up café was run by Friends of Ashington Village. Proceeds from the café went to the Ashington Village Minibus, which provides regular shopping trips for those without transport.

Barbara Stanley of Little Life Savers

Other groups at the open day included Neighbourhood Wardens, Speedwatch, Ashington Community First Responders, Little Life Savers, Chanctonbury Churches and the Friends of Ashington CE School as well as a display of forest school activities run for the pupils.

Run by the Ashington Community Centre Trust (ACCT), these buildings, along with the sports pavilion and surrounding land, were left in trust in 1947 for residents of the village to enjoy.

The Ashington Centre and the Scout hall are available to hire. For more information, visit www.ashingtoncentre.co.uk.

Ashington neighbourhood wardens, Bryony Sparks and Christina Arnold

Friends of Ashington Village. Wendy Bliss, Pat Webb and Sam Ball