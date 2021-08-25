Ashington Festival: Thousands enjoy return of village’s annual event

Decorated floats, walking groups and individuals in fancy dress could be seen parading through the village followed by vitage cars and vehicles.

The procession was led by the Medina Band and this year’s carnival princess, Zarah Jagota, six, her two attendants Hannah and Charlotte Hoare, sevent, and her two page boys Arthur Howells and Ethan Mahaffy, both age seven, who all attend Ashington C of E Primary School.

There were joint winners of the carnival floats which were Jude’s Mob as ‘Escape from Lockdown’ and The Nicholson family as ‘Penn’s Toy Story’. With Kazzies Kids as ‘2020 what a load of toilet’ as second place and in third place was the Hope Kids as ‘The Wizard of Oz’. The winners of the walking groups were ‘Ashington Youth Club does Sister Act’ in first place, second place was Anita’s friends and family as ‘Inflatable Wild West’ and third place went to the Lawson family as ‘Jurassic Park’.

Margaret Alford, Ashington Festival’s chairperson, said: “The weather was good apart from a couple of showers and that didn’t stop anyone as people just wanted to be out and see friends and family they hadn’t seen for a long time and to enjoy themselves.

“On the recreation ground was a lot of different craft and charity stalls, a car boot sale, a classic car show, a fun dog show kindly sponsored by Arun Vets and of course Ashington’s own Harris’s funfair and others.

The arena acts included two shows from the brilliant ’Stallions of Substance’ kindly sponsored by Sussex Equestrian Hospital and with them performing in the arena was the Medina Marching Band, and the Rhythm and Sole Dance Troupe. There was a chance for children to join in with the children’s games and a Tug of War competition with the adults as well.

“There was no shortage of tasty food either, burgers, chips, hot dogs, Thai food, Pizzas, candy floss and ice cream to name but a few. There was also be a licenced bar and a Pimm’s tent.

“On stage the evening entertainment was kindly sponsored by Cubitt & West Ashington , ‘The Smileys’ were be back by popular request playing music through the decades. Also returning to Ashington Diane James singing songs we all know and love. First time to Ashington Festival the crowd welcomed Mike Nova AKA Elvis and Ken Dee, a comedy female impersonator who had the crowd laughing all the time.

“At 10pm was a spectacular firework display followed by a great disco to finish off the brilliant day.

“The Ashington Festival committee would like to thank all the sponsors and everyone that helped to make it such a successful day.”

