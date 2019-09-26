Arundel wins national Window with a View title

Arundel has the best Window with a View in the UK, winning the title in the MyGlazing competition.

Sharon Witham, 53, who took the photograph of Arundel Cathedral from the Collector Earl’s Garden at Arundel Castle, was absolutely thrilled.

This winning view of Arundel Cathedral was taken from the Collector Earl's Garden at Arundel Castle

The #WindowWithAView2019 national champion was announced on Facebook and Twitter yesterday.

Sharon, who lives in Southwick, said: “I only went and won the competition! Woo hoo! I am so overwhelmed my photo has won, thank you to everyone who voted.

“I was visiting the castle gardens and just stopped for a moment and looked through the window in the garden. I took the picture on my mobile phone, it framed naturally really nicely. I sent it to the competition as a last thought after entering a Cornwall view. I am thrilled and surprised.”

Organisers from the consumer advice site MyGlazing.com said the winning photograph was ‘a stunning view and an extremely worthy winner’

The full winning view of Arundel Cathedral, taken by Sharon Witham

Stephen Manion, Arundel Castle manager, said: “We’re delighted to see one of our visitor’s photos recognised. This beautiful view, the famous Collector Earl’s Garden with the backdrop of Arundel Cathedral, is one of our absolute favourites.

“Our head gardener juxtaposes the magnificent ancient architecture with tropical borders that burst with colour towards the end of summer. It truly is a window with a view.”

The Arundel photo was named the south east’s best window with a view in August and competed against 10 other stunning views for the national title.

The finalists were selected by an expert panel and the overall winner was decided with the help of an online public vote.

James Lee, director of marketing, said: “We’re now in the fourth year of the Window with a View competition and the standard this year has been the best yet, with some outstanding examples of architecture and natural beauty submitted.

The other regional winners are Dolbadarn Castle for Wales, Cambridge University for East of England, BT Tower for London, Lookout Tower at Lindisfarne Priory for North East, Hereford Museum and Art Gallery for Midlands, Titanic Hotel Belfast for Northern Ireland, Caol Ila Distillery on Island of Islay for Scotland, St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall for South West, Wharram Percy for Yorkshire and Dubs Hut in the Lake District for North West.