Pupils from Arundel CE Primary School and St Philips Catholic Primary School signed a petition in support of the pathway to councillor Shaun Gunner, leader of Arun District Council, and councillor Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways at West Sussex County Council.

They were joined by the Arundel mayor, Tony Hunt, and Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, in the Town Hall.

The children also read out statements about why the route is needed and displayed colourful posters they had made to highlight their concerns.

Both councillors confirmed their support for the pathway and councillor Dennis informed the children that the pathway is 'one of the top projects on the county council’s list'.

Mr Griffith was one of 56 community leaders who signed a letter of support for the project following the publication of the Town Council’s report: ‘Arundel to Ford Station Cycle and Walking Route: Making Cycling and Walking Safer’, in February 2021.

Mr Griffith said: “The children delivered their presentations with great confidence.

"It is ultimately for their benefit that we all want to see the Arundel to Ford route made safer with a new pathway for walking and cycling.