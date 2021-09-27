The Duke of Kent with chief executive Stephen Neiman and the orchestra. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography

Arundel royal visitor in pictures: The Duke of Kent joins The Hanover Band for 40th season celebration

The Duke of Kent was The Hanover Band’s guest of honour as the orchestra celebrated its 40th season at a garden party in South Stoke. The royal visitor, who is the band’s patron, greeted guests as he arrived at The Old Rectory, near Arundel, for the end-of-season gathering.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:05 pm

Guests at the celebration on Thursday were entertained with music by Beethoven and Mozart while they enjoyed a scrumptious Sussex cream tea and champagne. Orchestra chief executive Stephen Neiman said: “It was a real pleasure to see so many of The Hanover Band’s supporters out of their homes attending live music occasions.”

1.

The Duke of Kent. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography

2.

The orchestra’s patron, the Duke of Kent, with chief executive Stephen Neiman. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography

3.

The Duke meets members of the orchestra. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography

4.

Gavin Henderson CBE, orchestra chief executive Stephen Neiman and Christopher Baron. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography

