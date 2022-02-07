Coming in at number 10 in the study by WeThrift, Arundel was given a romance score of 54 out of a possible total of 80.

The number-one destination in the UK – Windsor – scored 64.7.

The study said Arundel has 72 walking trails, 43 romantic restaurants, 13 florists and 10 jewellery shops – everything people need for a romantic getaway – with Littehampton beach around a 15 minute drive away.

Arundel has been named in the UK's top-10 romantic staycation destinations. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It scored points for Arundel Castle being situated in the centre of the town, which is home to beautiful gardens featured on the Great British Gardens TV programme in the middle of last year.