MP Andrew Griffith joined residents, schoolchildren and councillors for Arundel’s autumn Community Clean Up.

This year’s event, organised by Arundel Town Council, was spread over three days in October, with groups tackling different areas 'to keep the beautiful town of Arundel looking its best'.

Mayor Tony Hunt said: “We are fortunate to live in a beautiful town, and the largest turn-out ever for an Arundel Clean-Up day shows just how much we all want to protect its special character."

Clean-up volunteers in the town square with Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, (centre) and deputy mayor Angela Standing (back row, right of Mr Griffith)

Year 3 pupils from Arundel Church of England School were first to assemble their equipment on Thursday, October 21. Working in groups with teachers and adult helpers, they combed the woods adjacent to the school to find and retrieve litter.

Ryley said: “It’s important to collect rubbish so that animals don’t get caught up in it and die.”

Ethan added: “The most fun part has been using the litter pickers. We want to recycle things to help stop climate change.”

On Friday (October 22). it was the turn of St Philip’s Catholic Primary School. Year 5 and Year 6 pupils tackled London Road and Arundel Park.

Alessia said: “In our eco-warrior club we learn that saving our world is important. If we destroy any more of it, we won’t have a planet.”

Florian added: “What makes the event fun is the thought of helping your community to make your world a cleaner place.”

Saturday (October 23) saw a large contingent of residents joining in with the Community Clean Up both in the town centre and in the residential areas south of the town.

The town council also ran a competition for the most unusual object found.

A council spokesperson said: "Amongst the worthy entrants were; a copy of Bill Bryson's Notes from a Small Island; a baseball cap and one workman's kneepad; two 'L' plates and pieces of a car; a road light and hub cap; a hat and three out of date unopened cans of cider; a smashed skateboarding helmet; a soaking wet and heavy piece of multicoloured carpet; a distressed piece of wood with a gate latch still attached and a very long pink acrylic false nail."

Mr Hunt declared the acrylic nail as the most unusual object, which was found in London Road by St Philip’s pupils. They will receive a £10 book token to spend in the Book Ferret in recognition of their efforts.