Arundel Lido launches free community cuppa as Covid restrictions lift

Nikki Richardson general manager at the lido, and Jackey Burzio, member pioneeer at Arundel Co-op, have worked together to secure funding for the launch of Elevenses, The Community Cuppa, starting on Monday, May 17, at 11am.

Everone is welcome to pop in for a chat and enjoy coffee and cake in the company of others in the community hub at Arundel Lido Marquee, Queen Street, Arundel.

Nikki said: “Jackey and I have worked really hard to secure funding and make all the necessary arrangements to provide a safe and welcoming environment for people to enjoy a free coffee, or hot drink, with us.

Arundel Lido launches Elevenses, The Community Cuppa. Photo by Derek Martin DM21050183a

“We are proud to say that we finally have a launch date of May 17 for our Elevenses Community Cuppa. Everyone is welcome to our marquee and the grass areas of the lido.”

Arundel Town Council, Arundel Post Office and have all donated towards the initial funding to help launch the event at Arundel Lido, which featured in The Times on Saturday as one of the best places to swim.

Teresa Flexer, community pioneer at Arundel Co-op, said: “The day that further Covid restrictions are lifted, Arundel Lido has organised a get together for anyone who would like to join others for a ‘Community Cuppa’ and chat.

“There are many who have shielded alone for many months, not having any visitors or someone to talk to. Now that restrictions are lifting, Arundel Lido would like to bring people together during this tough time we have all gone through.

Arundel Lido has Arundel Castle as the backdrop

“We are all working together to help make Arundel Dementia Friendly.”