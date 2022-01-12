Despite the restrictions that the Covid-19 pandemic brought, Arundel Farmers’ Market went from strength to strength in 2021 and now has more than 50 stalls selling a variety of local produce.

Visitors can discover local growers, bakers, meat, poultry, flowers, plants, and all kinds of food and drink makers as well as selected specialist craft, book and gift makers who come to sell their produce direct to the consumer.

In December, the market unveiled its newly purchased coordinated stalls, giving it a new look to take it forward in 2022.

Arundel Farmers’ Market takes place on the third Saturday of each month

The shopping experience is further enhanced by live music from local artists.

Tracy Clayton, town events manager for Arundel Town Council, said: “Arundel Farmers’ Market is only possible thanks to the amazing people who work behind the scenes and on the day to make the market a success.

“We have a fantastic team of regular volunteers who play a huge part in contributing to the community feel on the day, but it’s always lovely to welcome new faces.

“I’d love to hear from people who are looking for a volunteering opportunity in 2022, whether it’s occasional help or a more regular commitment, all and any volunteering is so appreciated.

“Please do contact me at [email protected] or call for more information on 01903 882954.”

The market runs between 9am and 1pm and continues throughout the year on the third Saturday of every month.