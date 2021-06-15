Arundel and South Downs MP invited to become ‘species champion’ for rare bird

Andrew Griffith MP visited the RPSB Pulborough Brooks on Friday June 11 to find out more about the conservation work to preserve the Redshank.

The RSPB invited Andrew to become a ‘Species Champion’ under a scheme arranged by the Rethink Nature partnership, a group of seven wildlife organisations working together to make a difference to species conservation. The partnership includes reptiles, butterflies, and insects as well as at-risk birds.

Andrew said: “It is a privilege to have been invited to champion the Redshank. It is important to protect all our valued species and encourage their breeding by protecting and even enhancing their habitats through carefully managed programmes.

Andrew Griffith with Anna Allum, at RSPB Pulborough Brooks

“I am incredibly grateful to Anna Allum for taking the time to show me around the Brooks site and to see where the redshank nests. I look forward to extending my knowledge about the small orange-legged waders.”

Anna Allum, a Customer Experience Manager at Pulborough Brooks, showed Andrew around part of the extensive 160-hectare site which is home to 16 breeding pairs of Redshank.

The RSPB site is a Special Area of Conservation protecting species habitats in the wet grasslands, arable fields, and lowland heath. Many volunteers support the important work of the centre, logging bird sightings and collecting important data for research.