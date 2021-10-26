Three Rotary clubs, Bognor Hotham, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, run the annual awards and they have announced their return after a break due to the pandemic.

In the past eight years, more than 2,000 young people have been recognised for making a difference in their community.

Geoff Watts, secretary of Littlehampton Rotary Club, said: “We are pleased to confirm that once again we will be hosting the RAYCA event at The Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

All the prize winners at the Arun Youth Community Awards in 2019

“We are again seeking the help of the public, as we cannot run this wonderful evening without it.

“Within your family, school, club or organisation, there will be young people between the ages of 11 and 19 who have done something in the past two years to benefit their community. They may have been supportive, helpful, outstanding, caring, selfless, courageous, determined or talented in such a way that stands them out from the rest.

“In November, we will distribute further details and nomination forms, which are also located on our website. This will be your opportunity to show what brilliant young people we have growing up in our society.”