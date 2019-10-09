Arun District Council ‘turning pink and blue’ for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Arun District Council Civic Centre and Bognor Regis Town Hall will be illuminated in pink and blue lights to show support for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019.

The annual awareness week, now in its 17th year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and ‘break the silence’ around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

Nigel Lynn, district council Chief Executive said: “We hope turning the council buildings pink and blue will spark conversations about baby loss and give bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies.

“Baby loss is very close to many of our hearts and this not only raises awareness but acts as a sign of respect.”

The council said all the buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue will be featured on its interactive map and anyone in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis can share their photos of the Civic Centre or Bognor Regis Town Hall on social media tagged #BLAW2019.

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died, and I hope bereaved families in the Arun District, seeing these buildings lit up pink and blue will feel less isolated and alone in their grief.

“Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year. It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”

For further information about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit, www.babyloss-awareness.org.