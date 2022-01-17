Arun District and Littlehampton Town Councils have been nominated for Best Arts Project for the LOVE Local Arts programme which aims to revitalise the High Street through a mixed programme of family-friendly arts events, centred on work by and for young people.

Despite the challenges faced with Covid-19, creative people and projects have still been going and supporting local arts around the nation.

Hearts for the Arts Awards, which launched in 2016, is a way to celebrate these creative efforts and to encourage local authorities and cultural trusts to prioritise arts and culture in their areas.

LOVE Local Arts Event Littlehampton. Poppy Golds and her children Bonnie 6 and Jacob 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

This year’s winners will be selected from the shortlist by a judging panel of key arts industry experts and practitioners, including, Andy Dawson, Inspire Youth Arts, winner of the 2021 HFTA award for Best Arts Champion, local authority or cultural trust worker, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, journalist and presenter of Channel 4 News, Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason, author, speaker and supporter of music education, Shaparak Khorsandi, stand up comedian and writer, Anna Lapwood, organist, conductor and broadcaster, Deborah Meaden, businesswoman and TV Dragon, Jack Thorne, screenwriter and playwright, and, Samuel West, actor, director and NCA Trustee.

Previous judges have included Les Dennis, Susie Dent, Gary Kemp and Olivia Colman.

Nominations were received from across the UK for each of this year’s three award categories: Best Arts Project, Best Arts Champion - local authority or cultural trust worker, and Best Arts Champion – councillor.

The awards were delivered by and the shortlist was judged by representatives from the National Campaign for the Arts (NCA) and from this year’s award partners: Community Leisure UK, Creative Lives, the Local Government Association, Thrive and UK Theatre.

LOVE Local Arts Event Littlehampton. Jenny Burn and daughter Georgie 10. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Discussing the LOVE Local Arts programme, Hearts for the Arts Award partners said: “Revitalising the high street, particularly in the context of COVID-19, is a significant challenge for towns across the country.

“The LOVE Local Arts project is a great example of how cultural activity can be used to bring footfall back to town centres and create a new sense of place.”

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, chair of housing and wellbeing services committee at Arun District Council, said: “The LOVE Local Arts programme was a fantastic series of events that helped to draw people to the high street. I’m really pleased that we have been shortlisted for this award, and it’s a testament to how important the arts and cultural activities are to our community.”

In response to being shortlisted, the chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s policy and finance committee, councillor Dr James Walsh said: “The Love Local Arts programme brought so much joy and vibrancy to the Littlehampton residents and visitors and I’m delighted it is receiving high praise from experts in the arts industry.

“The council is thrilled with the Best Arts Project nomination but of course winning the award would mean a lot for the town. It would be the icing on the cake!”

The winners of the Hearts for the Arts Awards 2022 will be announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.