‘Armchair karate’ in Southwater in aid of dementia charity

A Horsham martial arts academy is inviting those with low mobility to try ‘armchair karate’ to raise funds for local charity Know Dementia.

The low-impact session held by the Kenagi Academy of Martial Arts will ‘open martial arts up to everybody’, including those who might otherwise not be able to enjoy the sport.

Fundraising will support the weekly ‘sporting moments’ sessions organised by Know Dementia, held in Southwater. People with dementia and their carers can chose to participate in a range of activities in a supportive environment.

Event organiser Sam Cooper said: “The aim is an open, inclusive group for everyone.

“There is a perception that martial arts is for young men but we would like to open it up to everybody. People with dementia can keep active in a safe and accessible way.

“Know Dementia runs activities so that people with dementia and their carers can keep active, be social and keep in touch. It is a great support network.

“The idea is that dementia will never hold people back from doing what they love.”

The fundraiser will be held at Southwater Junior Academy on Saturday, November 30, from 9.30am–10.30am.

Tickets cost £10, and the group has already raised £180 for the charity.

For more information or to book, phone 07711 987672 or e-mail sensei@kenagi.co.uk

To support the charity if you cannot make the fundraiser, visit the Kenagi Martial Arts

JustGiving page.