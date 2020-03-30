Another People’s Postcode Lottery win for neighbours in the Horsham district

Four people in Lower Beeding are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when RH13 6ND was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, March 27.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What lovely news to get before the weekend! Congratulations to our winners.”

On Monday, March 9, Park Terrace West neighbours also won £1,000 when their postcode RH12 1HY was announced as a daily prize winner.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £12.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country. The Trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

