Animals at Sussex adventure park caught mimicking children’s antics

Playful goats at Fishers Farm Park in Wisborough Green

Staff at Fishers Adventure Farm Park in Wisborough Green have been in stitches after witnessing the animals’ antics while seeming to play ‘the floor is lava.’

At one stage, staff discovered all the pygmy goats lined up in a neat row on a climbing plank in an outdoor pen with not a single one appearing to want to move.

This was soon followed by a group of chickens all huddled together in unison on top of a row of logs in their play field.

The animals appeared to be playing the children’s game ‘the floor is lava’ where no-one is allowed to touch the floor or they will be ‘in the lava.’

And the farm’s livestock team managed to capture some of the fun on camera.

Farm manager Samantha May said: “The animals keep us busy and are always up to something.

“The goats stand on logs because goats are, by nature, mountain animals and will always seek out higher places to stand.

“Poultry like to perch by nature to escape predators, so we provide our animals with surroundings to support their natural behaviours, which enable them all to play ‘the floor is lava’ and provide us with some fantastic photos.”

Fishers Farm director Tim Rollings added: “The animals are always up to something to keep our team entertained and we are continually surprised by their funny antics.

“It’s as if they all plot these ideas at night and then perform them in the daytime for everyone to watch.