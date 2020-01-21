Animals at Pulborough college enjoy unwanted Christmas trees

Unwanted Christmas trees have been generously donated for the animals at Brinsbury College in Pulborough to enjoy.

Staff at the college’s animal centre, put out an appeal for real trees which provide many of the animals with added enrichment and variation to their diet.

Some of the animals at Brinsbury College in Pulborough enjoying the unwanted Christmas trees SUS-200121-142837001

The public rushed to help out with a huge number of people offering up trees with the college taking delivery of more than 30 in just three days.

Gemma Warren, an instructor at the countryside campus of Chichester College, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response we had from people across the area – it has been fantastic and we are very grateful for the support we have been getting.

“Lots of our animals are benefitting from the trees that we have received – our goats enjoy scratching against them while our sheep, llama and alpacas will also love nibbling them too.

“And our aviary birds will relish the addition of these trees in their environment, as they will add extra enrichment to their flights.

“Of course, not all of our animals will be able to enjoy the trees because Christmas trees are toxic to many species, such as our rabbits.

“Rest assured though that they have lots of great plants and activities in their enclosures which ensure they are happy and healthy too!”