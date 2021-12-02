Knitted Christmas decorations made by Angmering Yarnbombers for the village. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112013

Angmering Yarnbombers: Christmas creations brighten up village as secret group decorates Angmering

Woolly wonders are bringing a smile to villagers thanks to the efforts of Angmering Yarnbombers, a secret group where members use their skills to bring a bit of joy to the area.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:34 am

A lovely display of angels, stars, baubles, garlands, Santas, Christmas puddings and all sorts has been made through crochet, knitting, felting and pompoming. These are all hanging from the trees in The Square, Angmering, and sitting on the bollards, with one spectacular display on the village postbox.

The sad news is that one decoration, a lovely big penguin, has been stolen. It was put out on Sunday night and went missing within hours. CLICK HERE to read about the Angmering Yarnbombers’ devastation after their creation was stolen

Knitted Christmas decorations made by Angmering Yarnbombers for the village. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112013

Knitted Christmas decorations made by Angmering Yarnbombers for the village. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112013

Knitted Christmas decorations made by Angmering Yarnbombers for the village. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112013

Knitted Christmas decorations made by Angmering Yarnbombers for the village. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112013

