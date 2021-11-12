Angmering bench: New sculptural public art created by Tim Ward in collaboration with The Angmering School due to be unveiled
Angmering’s new sculptural bench, an innovative public art project involving students from The Angmering School, artist Tim Ward and Littlehampton engineers, is soon to be unveiled.
The design featuring a large rainbow and a friendly dog was created by year-nine students Lily, Ruby and Safiya and interpreted by Tim, a proclaimed public artist and founder of Circling the Square.
The bench will be unveiled in its new home outside Angmering Community Centre during a public celebration on Wednesday, November 24, at 2.30pm.
Sunflower Dog & Rainbow Bench was the winning design, as voted by the public and assessed by parish councillors, representatives from Pallant House Gallery and the youth arts charity Artswork.
Angmering Parish Council supported the students’ inclusive ambitions for the design and, along with Angmering Heritage Trust, invested in the creation of a new pathway, ensuring the bench is accessible to all.
The opening event will include a performance by the school and a celebration of students who took part in the design competition.
The project was led by Artswork as part of its Arun Inspires programme, with support from Arun District Council, using Section 106 funding from the nearby Roundstone Lane development.
Jacky Pendleton, chair of residential and wellbeing services at Arun District Council, said: “I’m delighted that the council has been able to support this fantastic project and like everyone else involved, I’m excited to see the end result.”
Other stakeholders in the project, which was run over two terms, have included Littlehampton firm SI Protech.
Tim helped students to explore a full research and design process, which culminated in 18 designs, all of which are showcased on the back of the winning sculpture.