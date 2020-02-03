Anger of Horsham old folks facing loss of local community centre

Plans to convert a Horsham community centre into flats have left a group of elderly residents up in arms.

The community centre in Eyles Close has been used by residents of 22 nearby ‘independent living’ bungalows and flats for years.

Elderly residents living in 'independent living' bungalows are up in arms after Saxon Weald told them they are closing their community centre. Photo: Steve Robards SR20020102 SUS-200102-152159001

But now housing association Saxon Weald has told the residents - aged from 70-100 - that they can no longer use it.

The community centre holds regular bingo and games sessions, along with charity teas and takeaway suppers and also houses a library and puzzle library, as well as being available for residents’ family gatherings.

Eighty-two-year-old Penny Mason said: “It’s used regularly on a Tuesday and Thursday, and now all of a sudden we’ve been told it’s going to be made into flats.

“Once these places have been lost they can never be regained.”

She said the building had a four-bed flat above it which had been empty for about three years. “Now Saxon Weald say they are converting it all into flats.

“We weren’t asked or consulted, just told ‘this is what’s happening’.”

Fellow resident Maureen Farnes, 81, has run weekly bingo sessions and games afternoons at the centre for years. She said she could understand the need for flats “but why take the communal room away from us?”

She said Saxon Weald had offered to make available an alternative property for residents. “But,” she said, “Most of the elderly people who live here would not be able to walk there.

“It’s not very far, but it’s far enough - they can’t walk it.”

A spokesman for Saxon Weald said: “The communal lounge at Eyles Close is due to be converted into a specially adapted two-bedroom flat for a resident with care needs.

“We feel this will be a much better use of a space which currently sits empty for most of the week.

“We are happy to be able to offer Eyles Close residents the use of excellent communal facilities at Leggyfield Court which is less than two minutes’ walk away.

“They will also save money on their service charges as they won’t have to pay to maintain the shared space.

“While we understand some residents may still be disappointed, social housing is in such short supply that we really do have to make the best use of our resources.”