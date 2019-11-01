Amelia Bambridge: cause of Sussex backpacker's death determined by post-mortem

The cause of the death of Amelia Bambridge has been determined after a post-mortem was carried out today (November 1).

National media outlets are reporting that the 21-year-old Worthing backpacker died of drowning after her body was examined at the main hospital in the city of Sihanoukville in Cambodia.

Yesterday, the body of the 21-year-old from Worthing was found out at sea, dozens of miles from where she had gone missing on the island of Koh Rong, and her brother identified it was her on social media.

She was last seen on Thursday morning, sparking a large search operation.

The former BHASVIC student, who worked in Hove, was on a gap year when she disappeared.

Her family now want to bring her body home so she can be laid to rest.

On the family's fundraising page, which has raised more than £17,000 so far, Amelia's sister Sharon Schultes asked people to continue donating.

She said: "I have had the most horrific confirmation that my sister Amelia Bambridge was found and she is no longer with us.

"It breaks my heart to let all my close family and friends know the horrendous outcome that we didn't want.

"Now we have to get our Amelia back home to England so we can lay her beautiful soul to rest and to remember the wonderful life she lived.

"Thank you for all the support we've had please continue to do all you can so we can get all our family home with amelia safely.

"Please continue to donate as we need to get all our family home, especially so we can lay Amelia Bambridge to rest."