Amberley Museum celebrates its 40th anniversary with special exhibition

Celebrations were had at Amberley Museum which launched a special exhibition to mark its 40th anniversary.

A new exhibition, Meet the Workers… what it was like to work in the Amberley Chalk Pits?, was opened at the weekend by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, as part of the celebrations which also included expert talks on the Chalk and Lime industry, trails, guided tours and children’s activities.

Opening of new exhibition - Meet the Workers - what it was like to work in the Amberley Chalk Pits? - at Amberley Museum by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex and 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Opening of new exhibition - Meet the Workers - what it was like to work in the Amberley Chalk Pits? - at Amberley Museum by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex and 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Journalist Nicholas Owen cuts the cake accompanied by director Valerie Mills. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

From left, Graham Duxbury, co-chairman,The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Piper, director Valerie Mills and Richard Vernon co-chairman. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

