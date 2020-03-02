Almost nine out of ten West Sussex pupils allocated first choice secondary school for 2020

Parents of pupils due to start at secondary school this year are finding out where they have been allocated a place today – with West Sussex County Council saying almost nine of of ten children got their first choice.

The county council has offered 9,143 secondary school places in this year’s secondary transfer admissions round for September, 2020, with parents due to receive details of the decisions via email up until 5pm today.

County Hall in Chichester

Figures for West Sussex show 98 per cent of applications completed on-time were offered one of their three preferences (97.3 per cent of all applicants), while 87.5 per cent of on-time applicants received their first preference (86.6 per cent of all applicants).

All of these figures show an improvement on last year, according to the county council.

Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I’m pleased that once again every pupil who applied has been given a secondary place, with the vast majority offered one of their three preferences. This is an exciting time for these young people who can now begin planning to further their education this September.

“I am grateful to schools for working so well with our planning and admissions staff, who again processed over 9,000 applicants this year.

“We are aware that a very small number of pupils have not be offered a place at one of their preference schools. Should they wish to discuss their placement we would advise parents, carers and students to contact our admissions teams, who are available to discuss their options.”

For the admissions team north (Horsham) ring 03330 142903 or email admissions.north@westsussex.gov.uk.

For the admissions team south (Worthing) ring 03330 142903 or email admissions.south@westsussex.gov.uk.