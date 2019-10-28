All you need to know about Remembrance Day events in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill will hold its annual Remembrance Day Parade and service at the War Memorial and St John’s Church on Sunday November 10.

The parade to the War Memorial will start at 10.25am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park and after the wreath laying at the War Memorial there will be a Service of Remembrance at St John’s Church.

Last year's Remembrance Day in Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland

On Armistice Day, Monday November 11 at 11am, Burgess Hill Town Council and the Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch will jointly commemorate the event.

Town Councillors, Royal British Legion Colour Party, Town Council Staff and local school children will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial commencing at 10.50am.

This will be followed by 2 minutes silence at 11am, after which there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that served, suffered and died alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century

Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point will be hosting the People’s Wreath for members of the public to donate their poppy to the wreath.

Read this for more details on how you can get involved.

Residents and businesses are invited to join both ceremonies at the War Memorial. Service sheets can be downloaded from the Town Council’s web site at www.burgesshill.gov.uk.