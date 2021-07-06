Age UK: Littlehampton clubs up and running in new location
Age UK clubs in Littlehampton are up and running in a new location, five days a week.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:09 am
Exercise classes, social classes, a holistic therapist and more opened up after lockdown on May 17 at Littlehampton United Church, in High Street.
The charity was pleased to welcome Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy for a visit on the day of opening.
She said: “It’s lovely to come along and see what Age UK has to offer and how it’s helping older people in the community stay connected.”
There is also a café. To find out more, visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or telephone 01903 731800.