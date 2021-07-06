Age UK: Littlehampton clubs up and running in new location

Age UK clubs in Littlehampton are up and running in a new location, five days a week.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:09 am

Exercise classes, social classes, a holistic therapist and more opened up after lockdown on May 17 at Littlehampton United Church, in High Street.

The charity was pleased to welcome Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy for a visit on the day of opening.

She said: “It’s lovely to come along and see what Age UK has to offer and how it’s helping older people in the community stay connected.”

Mayor Michelle Molloy visiting Age UK clubs in Littlehampton on the day of opening

There is also a café. To find out more, visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or telephone 01903 731800.

Age UKLittlehamptonMichelle Molloy