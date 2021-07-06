Exercise classes, social classes, a holistic therapist and more opened up after lockdown on May 17 at Littlehampton United Church, in High Street.

The charity was pleased to welcome Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy for a visit on the day of opening.

She said: “It’s lovely to come along and see what Age UK has to offer and how it’s helping older people in the community stay connected.”

Mayor Michelle Molloy visiting Age UK clubs in Littlehampton on the day of opening