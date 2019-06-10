Afternoon tea for brain injury campaign held at Horsham rehabilitation centre

An afternoon tea fundraiser was held in Horsham last month to mark Action for Brain Injury Week.

Kerwin Court, a specialist neurobehavioural rehabilitation centre in Horsham for people with acquired brain injury (ABI), raised £335 through donations for Phoenix Stroke Club which many Kerwin Court service users have attended over the years.

Kerwin Court in Horsham held an afternoon tea to mark Action for Brain Injury Week SUS-191006-103907001

Victoria Peaple, Kerwin Court service manager, said “It has been wonderful to be able to all come together today to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

“Service users, staff at the service and staff from head office have all worked together to make today happen.

“Kerwin Court is a wonderful place and to see the positive impact we have on so many people is just fantastic. I am so proud to be working somewhere so special.”

In the lead up to Friday, the service had been a hive of activity with the baking of biscuits and cakes, creation of greeting cards and potting of plants.

These tasks offered many of the service users an additional opportunity to work on personal goals in their rehabilitation such as domestic skills.

The great weather on the day made the service’s courtyard the perfect place to hold the event which saw users, both past and present, and their families in attendance.

Staff and service users served the guests the baked goods which went down a treat, and were on hand to sell the cards and plants to many interested buyers.

Kerwin Court forms part of the nationwide network of rehabilitation support services provided by the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust (BIRT).

Action for Brain Injury Week is a national campaign organised by Headway and it took place between May 20-26.

For more information, visit https://www.thedtgroup.org/kerwin-court

