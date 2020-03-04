Adur charity expands operation after record-breaking week

Almost £7,000 was donated to Adur Special Needs Project in just seven days, thanks to incredible support from the community.

Trustees said it was an incredible week for a small local charity and it meant they were able to extend the number of places being offered to children in the district.

Staff from Fizz Creations, winners at the annual quiz night

Heidi Rush, ASNP trustee, said: “We are now looking for five new play assistants to join the team. If anyone locally would like to join the ASNP team as a play assistant or volunteer, please get in touch.”

The charity, known as ASNP, has been supporting families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities for almost 30 years and is now based in Brighton Road, Lancing.

The play schemes operate from Herons Dale Primary School in Shoreham, on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, during school term times, for children aged five to 15.

Charlie Chesman, trustee, said: “Adur Special Needs Project has received more than £6,768 from three recent events. This is incredible for the small charity.”

Shoreham Conservative Club members with Adur Special Needs Project trustee Heidi Rush

Shoreham Conservative Club chose ASNP as its charity of the year for 2019 and members hosted various events to raise money, including a summer fayre, charity walk, race night and games afternoons. A cheque for £4,334 was presented on February 20.

Valerie Trevor, ASNP chairman, said: “The money that the club have raised on our behalf is absolutely staggering and we cannot thank the chairman Alan Jackson and vice-chairman Bruce Mitchell enough.

“A special thanks must go out to Andy Hughes and Chris Rose for all of the work they put into organising the events and the members for making us feel so welcome at their events.”

Champion House, a private club in Southwick, collected £245 for a local charity and chose ASNP as the beneficiary.

Champion House members present a �245 donation to children, staff and trustees of Adur Special Needs Project

Jon Rush, ASNP treasurer, invited Danny Cagney, club secretary, and his team to Herons Dale Primary School to see the play scheme in action.

Heidi said: “Danny and his team are amazing. The money donated by Champion House will go back into providing more places for our local children with special educational needs and disabilities.”

To end the week, the annual ASNP quiz night was held at Sussex County FA in Lancing on February 27 and proved a record-breaking success.

Hosted by Chris Orr, managing director of The Brighton Wine Company, the quiz is one of only two major fundraising events the charity puts on each year.

Among the teams taking part were staff from a number of local businesses, including Fizz Creations, Pembroke Financial Services and Silver Star Cleaning.

Heidi said: “The event raised a total of £2,188, thanks to Chris and his amazing knack of extracting donations and running the auction.

“It was a fun event and raised more money than we have ever raised from a quiz night previously. This all goes back into the charity’s operations.

“A big thanks to Lawrence Boon of Fizz Creations for donating so many prizes for the raffle and also to Chris for donating some fantastic cases of wine.”

Visit www.adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk for more information, telephone 07788 239634 or email info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk to contact the charity.