Adrian defies life-threatening condition to cycle from Crawley to Lewes in aid of charity

Adrian Barrott was so inspired by the work of a charity that he took on a 40km cycle challenge despite having a life-threating condition.

Adrian Barrott, 60, pedalled to his work place in Lewes from his home in Crawley on August 19.

Adrian celebrates completing his challenge

In 2014, Adrian was diagnosed with a dilated cardiomyopathy - a life-threatening condition causing weakness of the heart muscles.

Although his longer-term prognosis is uncertain, with determination and the support of medical practitioners, Adrian turned the situation into an opportunity to support a children’s charity close to his heart - Jamie’s Farm, which has a base in Lewes.

Adrian said: “The amount raised to date (including Gift Aid) stands at £3,130 – which has more than doubled my original target and the site is still open for donations!

“ I gather that as an individual fundraising effort this is an exceptional achievement, and I’m personally so pleased that around 80 supporters have responded so positively to the cause and work of Jamie’s Farm Lewes.

“This is truly a charity of which Sussex should be very proud, both for the work it is undertaking and the impact it is already achieving."

Adrian cycled on to Jamie’s farm after he had completed his challenge for an official welcome by staff and supporters. Jamie’s Farm supports disadvantaged children at risk of social and academic exclusion. For more information visit: www.jamiesfarm.org.uk