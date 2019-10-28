Action plan to curb Storrington air pollution

An action plan aimed at improving air quality in Storrington has been spelled out by the district council.

It follows claims from residents that little has been done to curb toxic pollution in the village.

Pollution has plagued Storrington for more than 20 years SUS-191028-125119001

But Horsham District Council says that a Storrington Air Quality Steering Group has been set up to help implement improvements.

A spokeswoman said: “The Storrington Air Quality Steering Group - which includes representatives from Storrington Parish Council, Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council Highways and Horsham District Council Environmental Health - has implemented an action plan with the aim of bringing stakeholders together in order to improve air quality in Storrington.

“The Steering Group has been instrumental in steps which have recently included the following:

“A Traffic Regulation Order to prohibit waiting, loading and unloading in North Street.

“Weight restrictions in School Hill to prohibit lorry movements and improve traffic flow.

“Anti-idling signage.

“Air quality in Storrington is monitored and assessed against government guidelines. Data from the real time monitor at Manleys Hill shows that levels are below the national guidelines.

“Whilst there is still a marginal exceedance of the lower annual limit (40µg/m3) for nitrogen dioxide within the Air Quality Management Area in Storrington, we are of course still striving for further improvements and we are pleased to say that generally, air quality in Storrington and across the district has improved.”

The council’s comments follow protests staged in the village by former parish councillor Mark Lewis who has donned a gas mask and protest placard to highlight his concerns.

