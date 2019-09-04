Action Medical Research in Horsham announced as law firm’s new charity partner

A UK-wide children’s charity based in Horsham has been chosen as a regional law firm’s new charity partner for Sussex.

DMH Stallard will be fundraising over the coming year for Action Medical Research which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of many children.

It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952, including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

David Graham, the charity’s head of community fundraising and major giving, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have DMH Stallard’s support in Sussex.

“Action has been based in the county for well over 40 years; we’ve held – and continue to hold – a number of key fundraising events here.

“DMH Stallard has some really exciting plans to help our fight for tiny lives and we can’t wait to work together in the year ahead.”

DMH Stallard has offices in Horsham, Crawley and Brighton and employs over 300 people across six offices in Sussex, Surrey and London.

Richard Pollins, managing partner at the firm, said: “We chose Action Medical Research because they are a Sussex-based charity and we were impressed with the amazing work they do.

“They have been at the forefront of some of the world’s most vital medical research, saving and changing the lives of babies and children.

“We are pleased to be working with them to help raise vital funds for their medical research in the coming year.”

