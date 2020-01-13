Accountancy practice helps raise £35,000 for charities including Crawley Open House

Staff and clients of a Sussex-based accountancy practice have raised £35,000 for local charities including for Crawley Open House.

MHA Carpenter Box, which has offices in Worthing, Gatwick and Brighton, raised the funds during a year-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of the firm’s charitable foundation.

The amount raised exceeded the original target for 2019 by £15,000.

The funds were raised through 10 events from quizzes and cycles to sponsored walks and 10k runs – with employees also providing volunteer support for beach cleans, food banks and a local hospice.

The charities that will benefit from the funds raised: Lorica Trust, which provides practical skills for people affected by homelessness and disability at East Clayton Farm; the Turning Tides homelessness charity; Crawley Open House, which supports people affected by mental health issues and social exclusion; Care for Veterans, which provides long term care for disabled former servicemen and women; and Sullivan’s Heroes, which supports home adaptations for disabled children. Smaller donations have also been made to an additional 11 local charities.

MHA Carpenter Box senior partner, John Billings, said: “Our staff, clients and charitable foundation sponsors have been fantastic during this 10th anniversary year. We are delighted that the original fund-raising target has been exceeded by some distance and that so many of our staff have given their time in support of organisations that do such great work for our local community.”

The Carpenter Box Charitable Foundation, which has now raised more than £200,000 in total, is run by staff and partner trustees, who together decide on donations and grants.