Accolade for Warnham Neighbourhood Plan

A commendation for planning excellence has been won by Warnham Parish Council and Horsham District Council.

The accolade was bestowed by the Royal Town Planning Institute for Warnham’s Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan was prepared by a steering group of parish councillors and members of the community. Planning guidance was provided by Alison Eardley Consultancy with overall direction from strategic planning at Horsham District Council. Warnham’s Plan is one of 24 completed or under preparation in the Horsham district.

Warnham Parish Council chairman Ann Lloyd said: “The plan maintains Warnham as a rural community and permits a limited amount of housing development only in accordance with the plan, and only in sustainable locations.

“An emphasis is placed on locating future housing where primary school children can walk to school; local facilities and public transport will also be in walking distance.

“Cycle and pedestrian access to development areas is a key aspect of the plan along with retention and enhancement of hedge boundaries and the provision of open space in housing areas.”

Pictured receiving the award are Roger Purcell, member of the steering group; John Hamer, chairman; Alison Eardley, planning consultant; and Norman Kwan, senior neighbourhood planning officer at Horsham District Council.