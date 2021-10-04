A very special morning for grandparents at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School in Crawley

Staff and pupils were happy to be able to invite the special guests in for the annual Diocesan event, which sadly was not able to take place last year due to COVID restrictions.

Grandparents were able to join the children for morning assembly and then spent the morning engaging in the children's lessons. This was then followed by a Macmillan coffee morning, in which Parents and Grandparents gathered to raise money to support the charity, with over £380 raised.

Deputy Head Teacher, Jan Miles, commented ‘it has been wonderful to have so many of our community back in school after the past 18 months. We look forward to welcoming everyone to lots more OLQOH events in the coming months’. Assistant Head Teachers, Louise Burrows and Helen Connor went on to say, ‘ Grandparent morning at Our Lady’s is always a special event and this year’s celebration went brilliantly thanks to the hard work of colleagues, children and the wider community. As we like to say at our school, Better Never Stops!’.

