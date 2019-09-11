A town councillor for Horley has died

Horley Town Council is mourning the loss of a respected, long-serving town councillor.

Councillor Valerie Marshall had been serving the council and residents of Horley since 2007.

A statement from the town council said: "Valerie was well known in the local community and actively involved in all aspects of council life including Horley in Bloom, Horley Open Spaces and the Horley Carnival Committee.

"Everyone at the Council is very saddened by the tragic news of councillor Valerie’s sudden and unexpected death and we are all thinking of her and her family.

"Valerie has been an example to us all with her passion for and interest in Horley and she will be sorely missed by fellow councillors and staff."