A Level Results: More top grades at Felpham Community College

There were celebations for another good year of results at Felpham Community College today as students picked up their A level grades.

Students achieved a 97 per cent pass rate in A levels and 100 per cent pass rate in vocational courses, with 48 per cent at A*-B and 72 per cent A-C,

DM1982481a.jpg. A' level results 2019. Felpham Community College. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190815-130631008

including A level and BTEC grades.

Particular strengths in were in maths (71 per cent A*-B), further maths (80 per cent A*-B), computer science (75 per cent A*-B), business studies (64 per cent A*-B) and EPQ (67 per cent A*-B).

Among the high achievers were Jack Miller, who had an A* in maths, A in biology, and an A in chemistry and Oliver Pearce, who had A*s in maths and physics, topped off with As in further maths and and chemistry.

Both were very pleased with their results.

DM1982499a.jpg. A' level results 2019. Felpham Community College. Shannon Gillespie, left and Rosie Purkis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190815-130651008

Jack said: “I thought maths was really hard so I’m kind of surprised I’ve got my best grade in that.”

Oliver said he was planning on going to UCL to study natural sciences.

He said: “I’m just feeling happy.

“Just doing four subjects, it was a lot of work to try to manage my time efficiently because there are some subjects like science that needed a lot more revision but obviously further maths takes a lot of work.

DM1982511a.jpg. A' level results 2019. Felpham Community College. Headteacher Mark Anstiss with from left, Isaac Baldwin, Jack Miller, Oliver Pearce and Owen Mawbey. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190815-130701008

“I’m going to carry on what I’m doing. I’m not sure what I want to do later in life but I’ll get to choose later on.

“My teachers were very helpful and supportive, so if I had any issues or problems I could just go and ask them.”

Other high achievers were Owen Mawbey – (computer science A, maths A*, further maths A), Kieren Milne – (computer science A, maths A*, further maths A*), Rebecca Young – (maths A, biology A, chemistry A), Thomas Holland - (business D (Distinction) sport D*D*), Lucy Ashill – (art A, health and social care D*D*).

Head of maths Margaret Ballantyne said she was ‘very pleased’ with the department’s results, particularly with new exams this year.

DM1982519a.jpg. A' level results 2019. Felpham Community College. Harry Tilbury, left and Max Howe. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190815-130712008

She said: “We’re very lucky we’ve got a very experienced team of teachers, so that’s paid dividends.

“The boys in particular but also girls as well have done really well, we’ve never had so many A*s, they’ve been working so hard – half have got A or A*.”

Vocational subjects also had very good results, with many students achieving the highest level of distinction. Exceptional results included music (100 per cent D*-D), business studies (90 per cent D*-D), health and social care (75 per cent D*-D), sport (90 per cent D*-D).

Sam Park said he was ‘really happy’ with a C in media and double distinction in Sport.

He said: “I’m going to go to Portsmouth uni to do film production, writing, editing, stuff like that.

“I didn’t think I’d get into A levels because I didn’t do so well in my GCSEs and now I’ve turned it all around and I’m doing well.”

DM1982527a.jpg. A' level results 2019. Felpham Community College. Megan Balcombe left and Isabella Fenton. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190815-130722008

Jamie Edwards was very happy with his C in media studies, merit in business and a pass in IT.

“I never actually applied for uni because I wasn’t really sure what I was going to get but now I have the C in media I could actually apply because I have the grades, I could do that in the future if I wanted to.”

Freddie Gatrell was also pleased with his B in media studies and Cs in history and English.

“I want to be a sports journalist when I’m older, football would be the thing I really want to go into,” he said.

“I’m going to UCFB in Wembley to do a sports journalism degree there.

“I’m taking a year out but next year I will definitely go. This year I’ve got an opportunity at Bognor Football Club so I’ll be writing a programme and other things.

“I honestly didn’t have any idea what I was going to get but I got an email saying I was in – I’ve got exactly what I needed.”

Headteacher Mark Anstiss, said: “Exam results have gone from strength to strength in recent years and once again we are extremely pleased with the results from our 6 th form students.

“The success of the students was down to their hard work and determination, the first class teaching and the excellent leadership of the 6 th form.

“We are proud of each and every one of our students and wish them well for the future.”

The school has a sixth form open evening on Thursday November 7 at 6pm. You can also contact the school at fcc@felpham.org.uk or find out more at www.felpham.com/SixthForm.