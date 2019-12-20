A choir in Crawley hopes to welcome fresh voices to its ranks in the new year

A choir is inviting new voices to join ahead of a performance of Handel's Messiah in the spring.

The Phoenix Choir is looking forward to making new friends by welcoming fresh voices to join for rehearsals for the Spring term, every Thursday from January 9.

This will culminate in a performance of Handel’s Messiah at The Hawth on April 4.

The choir is also holding a day-long Messiah workshop focusing on the work’s choral highlights on March 14 at Crawley Baptist Church.

Phoenix Choir members are a relaxed, friendly bunch who love singing and if you feel the same, you’ll find that a warm welcome awaits you. One of the benefits of joining for the full Spring term is that new members have the advantage of learning this seminal masterpiece with Phoenix Choir’s musical director, George Salmon.

George’s professional knowledge and nurturing style will ensure that newcomers will settle in, find their way musically and enjoy the experience of singing in a group.

New member do not have to be a Katherine Jenkins or an Andrea Bocelli to join as the magic lies in the choir’s blend of voices and there will be learning resources available to help.

Handel started writing oratorios as a cost saving alternative to opera. Like opera, an oratorio has a driving narrative but there is no need for scenery, costumes or actors. Messiah was written in just 24 days as an Easter offering and premiered in Dublin in 1742 at a charity concert for inmates of a debtors’ prison.

It became a regular feature of Handel’s annual fundraising concert in London for his favourite charity, The Foundling Hospital, and has since become universally well-known and loved .

Being part of Messiah’s choral ‘Wall of Sound’, singing uplifting highlights such as the Hallelujah chorus is a unique experience that has been described as euphoric, exhilarating and joyous.

To find out more about rehearsals, workshop and performance packages visit to www.phoenixchoircrawley.org or call 01293 515287. Rehearsals take place on Thursdays 7:45 – 9:45pm from January 9 at the United Reformed Church in Worth Park Ave, Crawley RH10 3DF.