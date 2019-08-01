A Chichester park set to hold free of charge Play Day

A park in the heart of the community is set to host a day full of activities for children of all ages as part of the national Play Day.

Florence Park, in Florence Road, will be home to an exciting play day once again on Wednesday, August 7 from 1pm until 4pm and all are welcome.

Visitors can enjoy a long list of different activities including Willow Weaving, crafts from Weald & Downland Museum, Circus Skills, Everyone Active Balance Bikes, a book corner and more. Florence Park Community Group, the organisers, wanted to make sure there was something for all, so they have invited Chichester’s Family Centre to host pre-school age activities and families are more than welcome to bring picnics.

Although the event is completely free of charge, donations from previous successful play days have allowed the park to purchase new equipment such as a mobility swing which was installed last year.

One of the organisers, Alf Parker, said: “This event is such a fantastic way for families to learn through play and every penny raised goes towards future equipment for the park for more and more children to enjoy. We are very thankful to have supported funding through Chichester District Council and Clairon Futures.”

For more information visit Florence Park Community Facebook page.