90-day health challenge to be held for men in Horsham

Horsham District Council is urging men to take part in its new 90-day health challenge.

The council’s health and wellbeing team is looking looking for teams to compete to lose the most amount of weight over the three-month period.

The first weigh-in will take place from Monday September 16, with the final weigh-in taking place from Monday December 16.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing, councillor Tricia Youtan, said: “Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our residents is extremely important for us as a council.

“I think this campaign is a great idea to get people involved in the challenge of weight loss. It will be a fun way to tackle what can become a tricky issue.

“I would urge as many of you as possible to come forward, create your teams and sign up to reap the many health benefits.”

Teams of between two and four will be able to track their progress by submitting their combined weight each week, which will be added to a league table on the council’s health and wellbeing website at https://horsham.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/healthy-eating/mens-90-day-challenge

If men wishing to take part don’t have a team, the council will match you up with others looking to join a team.

There will be prizes for the winning teams, runners up and weekly prizes throughout the competition.

Horsham District Council would like to thank its sponsors who have kindly donated prizes for the challenge: Places Leisure, Outdoor Military Fitness, Rabble, Rookwood Golf Course and Horsham District Council.

Sign up online today by completing a quick registration form at https://ebusiness.horsham.gov.uk/outreach/LEI_WeightLossChallenge.ofml, email the team info@horshamdistrictwellbeing.org.uk or give the health and wellbeing team a call on 01403 215111, who can register for you.

