9-year-old Horsham girl donates hair she grew for 2 years to be made into wigs for children

Lexi Day had 31.8cm of her long blonde locks chopped off – which weighed in at 80g – free of charge by Hannah Durrant from Coco’s Salon in Billingshurst on Sunday, June 6.

This is the second time the Pennthorpe School pupil has grown and donated her hair for the Little Princess Trust, but this time she also wanted to raise enough money to pay for the wigs to be made and fitted.

Lexi’s mum, Rosie Day, said: “Lexi has so far raised £1006.73 for the charity through her JustGiving page and her fundraising activities at Pennthorpe School.

Nine-year-old Lexi Day from Horsham grew her hair for two years so she could cut and donate it to the Little Princess Trust for children who have lost their hair SUS-210622-115832001

“Lexi sold Little Princess wristbands at Pennthorpe after school with her big sister, Saskia, and ran a competition to guess how much hair she would have cut off.

“The whole school community were so kind and supportive. The sale of wristbands, the competition and all the other donations at school raised £216.73.

“Families and staff also kindly donated through the Just Giving Page too.

“The amount raised will pay for two wigs to be made from hair donated like Lexi’s and fitted and styled, free of charge, for a child who has lost their hair to cancer or through other conditions.”

Nine-year-old Lexi Day from Horsham sold wristbands at Pennthorpe School alongside her sister, Saskia, to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust SUS-210622-115856001

Pennthorpe supports a wide range of charities, and was delighted to be able to help Lexi with her initiative.

The school’s headmistress, Alexia Bolton, said: “We are so thrilled that Lexi has turned her ideas into action. Lexi’s creativity in establishing a competition for her friends to guess the length of hair she would donate, as well as her ability to plan and manage the fundraising stall selling wristbands, shows entrepreneurial skills beyond her years. She is definitely one to watch for the future!”

Despite Lexi’s mum getting emotional during the haircut, Lexi smiled throughout and said she hopes she can help another child smile with the donation.

She said: “I am so grateful for all the kindness and support I have received from friends, family, the whole Pennthorpe School community and Hannah at Coco’s so thank you.

“I am also loving having short hair, given how hot it has been recently.”

To donate to Lexi’s page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lexi-daybighaircut