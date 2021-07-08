Patricia Dunnaway took part in Wiltshire Farm Foods’ Bringing Sunshine campaign, which encouraged its customers to share an experience which would lift their spirits.

Patricia said: “I was completely shocked and thrilled at the same time. I’ve wanted to fly my whole life but couldn’t afford the lessons. I never thought I’d be doing it at 85!

“I had quite an emotional moment as we took off. The whole experience has been incredible and made possible thanks to Wiltshire Farm Foods. It will stay with me always.”

Patricia Dunnaway with her friends, brother and pilot Steve Brady

Patricia was accompanied by two of her friends, Dorothy and Mary, as well as her brother Terence, for the sky-high adventure.

The lucky foursome travelled from Goodwood Aerodrome to Portsmouth, enjoying breathtaking views of the channel.

Elite Helicopters, which is based at the aerodrome, chartered the flight to make the experience a reality for Patricia.

Patricia Dunnaway won the helicopter ride prize after she took part in Wiltshire Farm Foods’ Bringing Sunshine campaign

Pilot Steve Brady said: “It was an absolute honour to make Patricia’s wish come true. Every flight is special, but it’s not every day we are able to grant the wish of an 85-year-old.”

Amanda Gilroy-Smith, manager of the Wiltshire Farm Foods Chichester branch in Quarry Lane, said: “This past year has been tough for everyone across the country, but especially for our customers, as many of them have had to shield from friends and loved ones.