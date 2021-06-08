85 cushions made for breast surgery patients in Storrington shop’s sewing event

Stitch was able to make a donation of 85 breast care cushions to the breast care team at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester in April after customers came together virtually to make them.

Jan Hubbard and Sue Elliott, who own the shop in West Street, asked customers to join them from home after not being able to repeat the event in person which was last held at the studio in February 2020.

Jan and Sue said: “It was a fun day fuelled by plenty of tea, biscuits and laughter, and one we were looking forward to repeat. However, Covid put paid to that idea!

Customers at Stitch in Storrington made breast care cushions during a charity sewing event held during lockdown

“So, as we could not run the charity sewing day this year, we sent out our monthly newsletter asking if any of our customers would be happy to make some at home.

“The response was fantastic, and we soon had people collecting parcels of fabric, stuffing and ribbon from the shop door to make the cushions at home.

“People were simply happy to still be able to help even within the Covid restrictions.”

The breast care cushions – which are used by ladies after they have had breast surgery to help keep the scar area comfortable when wearing a seatbelt, sleeping or at any other time – will be used by patients within the Western Sussex Breast Care centres at both Worthing and Chichester hospitals.

Stitch is still seeing cushions coming in and will aim to get those to one of the units later in the summer.

Stitch’s current charity sewing project is making drainage bottle bags which hold bottles following surgery so the patient can mobilise without having to hold onto the bottles too, and they have just managed to deliver 20 of these to Worthing Hospital.

Jan and Sue added: “Once again, our customers are getting behind this project and the bags are starting to trickle into the shop.

“We hope we will be able to hold a communal sewing session in the studio later this year.”