8-year-old Horsham girl to donate hair and funds to two charities

An eight-year-old girl from Horsham will cut off her long golden locks to raise funds for the homeless and to make wigs for children who have lost their hair.

Kayla Tartaglia hopes people will sponsor her for the brave fundraiser which will take place on Tuesday, March 3, in aid of the Little Princess Trust and Horsham Matters.

Mum Karen Tartaglia said: “Last summer my daughter Kayla said to me she didn’t think it was fair that she had such beautiful hair when there were little girls who were poorly and didn’t have any hair.

“She asked to get it cut off so she could give it to the Little Princess Trust to make into a wig.

“She also often comments on homeless people and wants to help them and she has always wanted everyone to have a home.

“As we live in the Horsham area we thought raising money to help others in our area would be good.”

Kayla wants to be sponsored to cut her hair and the money raised will go to the night shelter, run by Horsham Matters, which provides a safe environment in which to sleep, a warm meal and access to additional support services which are intended to try and move them to a much more stable and sustainable place.

The night shelter runs with the support of seven local churches who provide the venues and many of the dedicated 250 volunteers who make it happen and requires financial donations to support its operation until the end of March 2020.

To support Kayla’s haircut, visit her JustGiving page to make a donation by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-tartaglia3

For more about the charities, visit www.horsham-matters.com and www.littleprincesses.org.uk

