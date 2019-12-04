700-year-old Horley pub set to reopen following fire

One of the oldest pubs in the country is set to reopen this week after being renovated following a fire.

The 700-year-old Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley has undergone a major renovation which will allow the popular pub to reopen with a whole new look following its closure due to the fire in May.

The fire destroyed the roof and parts of the first floor of the pub which is reported to be the second oldest in the country. The historic pub is due to officially reopen its doors to guests on Friday (December 6) with work having started in October.

An extensive renovation is set to transform both the interior and exterior of the pub. The new look will pay homage to the pub’s traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a bright, contemporary take on a classic country pub.

Along with a beautiful new look, the relaunched Ye Olde Six Bells has introduced an all-new food offering. Wayne Thompson, landlord at Ye Olde Six Bells, said: “We’re working hard to create a truly unique and enjoyable experience for our guests and are so excited to unveil the new Ye Olde Six Bells to the local area.

“The work that is currently under way is centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference."